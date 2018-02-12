The skies of Kerry lit up yesterday morning at the break of dawn as close to 100 tractors took to the road to raise funds for mental health services in the area.

91 tractors set off at 6.45am on Sunday morning for a two hour drive as the sun rose over the horizon.

Crowds gathered in darkness at 5.30am for registration before setting off from Foilmore community centre and travelling to Dromid and back.

Organiser John Sheehan said, 'I spent some time in hospital myself in September 2017.'

'The staff there were amazing, but mental health services in Kerry, and in every county, are badly funded and I wanted to do something for the Reask Ward to say thank you for the help they gave me.'

Tractors of all shapes and sizes were asked to take part and drivers needed to donate a minimum of €30 on the day.

Fundraising will continue over the coming weeks and all funds raised will be donated to the Reask and Valentia wards at University Hospital Kerry.