A national survey of rental homes has found just 41 properties - 8% - were affordable for people receiving rent assistance.

The Simon Communities report says a total of just 530 properties were being advertised countrywide.

That's less than half the number recorded three years ago.

No properties for those receiving assistance Rent Supplement or Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) were available in Galway city centre, Limerick city centre and Portlaoise.

Only a single property was available in each of five other areas, including Dublin city centre.

Niamh Randall from the Simon Communities explained: "We're calling on Government to increase Rent Supplement or Housing Assistance Payment limits.

"We also need to look at the private rental sector in terms of it being a major push factor for people into homelessness.

"How can we prevent people from becoming homeless? That means looking at security of tenure... it means looking at section 34 loopholes in relation to evictions... how can we keep people in the homes that they have for as long as we can."

She also called for an extension of rent pressure zones.