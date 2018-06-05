Over 95 percent of employees are using company time to check up on their ex.

A new survey has found office 'snoopers' are using sites like Facebook and Twitter to keep tabs on past partners - and women appear to be the worst offenders.

A survey of 3,000 people finds a majority have looked up their ex-partners while at work - 98 percent were women.

The reason behind the social media detective work varies from those longing for a second chance to some admitting to just being 'curious' - moving on to a new relationship didn't seem to stop the snoopers .

Employment firm Protecting.co.uk, found worst offender spent 4 hours a month scrolling through feeds for a glimpse into their ex's life - while the average was 1.5 hours a month.