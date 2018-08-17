12 thousand patients accepted offers of treatment from the NTPF in the first 7 months of the year.

While the total waiting more than 9 months for treatment is down over 7700.

Patient representatives are welcoming the take up of offers from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Those waiting for cataract treatment make up the largest cohort of patients at over 3,700.

While just under a thousand people waiting for hip or knee replacements and angiograms are also included, in what are described as high-volume procedures.