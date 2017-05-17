A Kerry TD has claimed eating a big dinner might be more dangerous to drivers than alcohol.

Danny Healy-Rae says he won't personally drive after a big meal, because he might fall asleep.

The independent TD, whose family runs a pub, has previously spoken out against plans by the transport minister Shane Ross to lower the drink-driving limit.

Those proposals were today debated at the Oireachtas transport committee, which was being attended by the Road Safety Authority.

At that meeting, Healy-Rae insisted that falling asleep at the wheel is a much bigger road risk: