Gardaí are appealing for the public's help to find a teenager missing from her home in Cavan.

Cristina Ciurar has been missing from her Belburbet home since December 26th.

The 16 year old is described as approximately 5ft 8" in height with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Cristina was wearing a cream skirt and green jacket when she was last seen.

She's believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, who has access to a red Volkswagen Golf car.

It is possible that they may be in Northern Ireland.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.