An island community in the South Pacific which worships Britain's Prince Philip as a god is devastated he's retiring from public duty.



People in a remote village in Vanuatu have only just heard the news, that the elderly prince has given up public engagements and travel.



The prince is revered because they believe he fits the description in a local legend.

Prince Philip had a sometimes controversial record of foreign trips - with numerous gaffes that many regarded as racist.



But village chief Jack Malia hasn't given up hope that the prince will visit them: