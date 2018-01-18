The warning is in effect until 12pm tomorrow

Met Eireann has issued a snow warning for the entire country.

According to their website there will be a continued risk of scattered snow showers, the most frequent of which will fall in Ulster and Connacht.

The status yellow warning has been in place since this morning and will remain in effect until tomorrow afternoon.
 
Temperatures will drop to -1 degree and motorists are being told to travel with care as there will be widespread slippery surfaces.
 

 