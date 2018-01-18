Met Eireann has issued a snow warning for the entire country.

According to their website there will be a continued risk of scattered snow showers, the most frequent of which will fall in Ulster and Connacht.

STATUS YELLOW



Snow-ice Warning for Ireland

UPDATE TO PREVIOUS WARNING



Valid:

Thursday 18 January 2018 13:00

to

Friday 19 January 2018 12:00



Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/FBNZhq2541 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2018

The status yellow warning has been in place since this morning and will remain in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to -1 degree and motorists are being told to travel with care as there will be widespread slippery surfaces.