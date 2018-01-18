A Snow Warning Has Been Issued For All Of Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a snow warning for the entire country.
According to their website there will be a continued risk of scattered snow showers, the most frequent of which will fall in Ulster and Connacht.
STATUS YELLOW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2018
Snow-ice Warning for Ireland
UPDATE TO PREVIOUS WARNING
Valid:
Thursday 18 January 2018 13:00
to
Friday 19 January 2018 12:00
Please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/FBNZhq2541