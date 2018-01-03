It's bound to divide opinion but, with Christmas behind us, one of the world leaders in Chocolate is already planning for Easter.

The company is producing a white chocolate version of its Easter creme egg - but people won't know they've got one until it's unwrapped.

Between 350 and 400 of them are being brought out in the UK until Easter Sunday with cash prizes being offered to those who find one.

It's causing a stir on social media with one person describing it as "an abomination".

But some are keener than others to get their hands on a rare white creme egg: