A 19 year old woman has died after the car she was driving hit a tree in Tipperary.

The crash happened at 8:30 this morning on the N24 at Ballydrehid, Cahir.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Forensic investigators are examining the crash site.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 - 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.