The government has confirmed plans to begin selling its stake in AIB.



A quarter of the State's shares in the bank will be sold, despite a Dail motion calling on the government not to do so.

The controversial sale is likely to raise about €3 billion.

AIB shares will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and on the London Stock Exchange.

It is expected to be one of the largest UK Main Market IPOs of the last 20 years.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports:





Michael Noonan is flouting the will of Dáil Éireann. And doing so with no Cabinet decision. Exposes new politics for the fraud it really is — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) May 30, 2017





Opposition parties have been critical of the decision.

Under EU regulations, proceeds the sale must be used to pay down the national debt, but Labour's Brendan Howlin is one of those pressing for the money to be invested in infrastructure projects.

Members of the public can only apply for shares through a participating intermediary before the deadline of 5pm on 16th June 2017.

The minimum amount which members of the public may apply for is €10,000 per person.