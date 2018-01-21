Online retailer ASOS is being criticised for glamorising suicide.

A belt like latex choker has been deemed 'offensive' and 'insensitive' by customers.

The accessory named the 'Hanger Latex Flame Choker', was modeled by a young girl with her eyes closed and her head tilted to the side.

Some offended customers are slamming the retail for producing “suicidal” and "fetish" imagery.

The product has since been removed from the online retailer’s site in light of the complaints.

Customers have been reacting on Twitter: