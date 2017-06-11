Secondary school teachers who are members of the ASTI have suspended their long-running industrial action.

It means they can now join other teacher unions in considering the new public service pay deal - dubbed 'Lansdowne road 2'.

Yesterday's decision paves the way for around 17,000 members to receive a number of payments, which had been frozen by the Government in response to their opposition to the first Lansdowne Road Agreement.

ASTI president is Ed Byrne: