The Abortion Right's Campaign - ARC - is staging its annual 'March for Choice' in Dublin this afternoon.

Supporters will gather at the Garden of Remembrance at 1.30pm before marching through the city under the theme 'Free, Safe and Legal'.

Despite the recent success for the the pro-choice, pro-change movement in Ireland - the Abortion Rights Campaign says on a practical level, nothing has changed since the 25th of May - until the Government passes legislation to introduce abortion services which are 'free, safe and legal'.

Spokesperson Linda Kavanagh says today's march is the first, since Ireland voted to repeal the 8th Amendment.