About a hundred activists have occupied an Apple store in Paris - demanding the US technology giant pay billions of euros the EU says it owes in back taxes.

The members from Attac only left the store near the Paris Opera after they were assured of a meeting with management.

Ireland was ordered to collect over 13 billion euro from the tech giant by the European commission but the government is appealing the ruling.

Apple insists it follows the law in each country in which it operates.