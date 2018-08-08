Activists occupying a vacant house in Dublin's north inner city say they'll stay there as long as it takes.

Around 150 demonstrators marched from O'Connell Street to Summerhill Parade yesterday evening, to highlight the homeless crisis.

They're calling for action on rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions.

Tanya - who's homeless - was among those who occupied the empty property overnight and says she's hit rock bottom: