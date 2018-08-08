Activists Occupy Vacant House In Dublin's North Inner City
Activists occupying a vacant house in Dublin's north inner city say they'll stay there as long as it takes.
Around 150 demonstrators marched from O'Connell Street to Summerhill Parade yesterday evening, to highlight the homeless crisis.
Housing demonstrators occupy a house in Summerhill,Dublin demanding 'Homes For All' #HomelessnessIsNotNormal #homelessness #homelesscrisis pic.twitter.com/v0gw4i6jmU— Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 8, 2018
They're calling for action on rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions.
Tanya - who's homeless - was among those who occupied the empty property overnight and says she's hit rock bottom: