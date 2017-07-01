Adele has cancelled the final two shows of her world tour after damaging her vocal chords.

She had been due to perform at Wembley tonight and tomorrow night, ending a four-date run at the venue.

In a post on twitter, the singer says she's devastated but has taken the decision on medical advice.

Adele had previously hinted that this tour would be her last.

The 29 year old included a handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show, saying that she misses home too much.



