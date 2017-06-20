London Fire Brigade have thanked the public for the massive show of support that has been sent their way following the Grenfell Tower fire last week.

79 people died in the blaze, or are missing presumed dead, and emergency services, like the London Fire Brigade, have been working around the clock in the wake of the disaster.

London-born singer Adele has also been showing her support by dropping by the Chelsea fire station yesterday and hanging out with a number of firefighters who have been affected by this disaster.

Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

Staff also observed a minute's silence yesterday, and have appealed for anyone with footage of the fire to send it on to them.