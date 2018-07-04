Ads for three major sweet companies have been banned in the UK under new rules to protect children from junk food advertising.

The British Advertising Standards Authority found there wasn't enough effort to prevent kids seeing online campaigns for Cadbury eggs, Chewits and Squashies sweets.

The Cadbury's ad featured children hunting for easter eggs, Chewits put four posts on its Facebook page relating to school and children's books, while Squashies developed an online game.

All the firms involved say they're committed to not encouraging kids to eat sweets.

Guy Parker from the ASA says the aim is to protect children from products high in fat, salt or sugar: