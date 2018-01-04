Aer Lingus has cancelled four transatlantic flights because of severe weather in the northeast United States.

Flights to and from Boston have been cancelled:

EI 135 Shannon to Boston

EI 134 Boston to Shannon

EI 137 Dublin to Boston

EI 136 Boston to Dublin

The carrier says it plans to operate all other flights to and from North America.

But it says any passengers planning to travel to or from New York or Newark on Thursday may postpone their travel for up to seven days free-of-charge, if they wish to do so.

Those who wish to re-book to another day of travel can do so on the Aer Lingus website.

The airline has apologised for the disruption "which is due to circumstances beyond our control."