Aer Lingus is being praised for its Trump like tweet in response to SNL's sketch about the airline.

Saoirse Ronan hosted the show on Saturday night and starred in the skit which poked fun at Irish people and the national carrier.

After the show, Aer Lingus sent a tweet which mimicked one sent by Trump following Alec Baldwin's impression of him.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017

However many people have been criticising the sketch saying it's not funny and offensive towards Irish people, and what's with the dogs?

Sorry. I know I shouldn't, but I have to tweet this. Even by the woeful standards of #SNL, this is dreadful. No British station would get away with this depiction of the Irish as potato-scoffing eejits. The dire accents? The Arran jumpers? Unbelievable. https://t.co/wXw6ll2rM4 — 🥃Donald Clarke🎬 (@DonaldClarke63) December 3, 2017





Sheesh, someone just sent me that snl aerlingus sketchy, bit of a swing and a miss, we get it, Irish people like dogs and poetry and potatoes and our accents are funny. Classic — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) December 3, 2017





I was awake all night and am extremely cranky so watching you all JUST NOW discover the Aer Lingus vid may push me to homicide. Watch this instead https://t.co/SU2GTxqYvK — EmerTheScreamer (@EmerTheScreamer) December 3, 2017





Can we all be clear about something because twitter seems to be getting it’s knickers in a twist again...that #SNL sketch last night with Saoirse Ronan on an @AerLingus flight was NOT insulting.



It was just utterly shit. — Daragh Keany (@DaraghKeany) December 3, 2017





Oh dear @nbcsnl was supposed to be an Irish celebration with @U2 & Saoirse Ronan on last night, but this is one of the worst sketches to date. Not funny, and the accents??? #SNL https://t.co/HeaaPJawCN via @YouTube — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) December 3, 2017



