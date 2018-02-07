An Aer Lingus worker has been jailed for four years for helping to smuggle people through Dublin Airport.



Frederick Cham from Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch in Co Kildare pleaded guilty to charges relating to the illegal entry of seven people into the country.



Stephanie Grogan reports.



When Frederick Cham was arrested by gardai - he denied his activities were part of organised crime saying it was a mickey mouse operation.

The 63 year old, who is originally from Hong Kong, said he did it for a bit of fast cash and spent the money on pints of Guinness.

He  along with a colleague  helped people avoid passport control by putting them in high-vis Aer Lingus branded vests and by bringing them in a catering truck.

In sentencing him today Judge Martin Nolan said Cham used his knowledge of Dublin airport to help smuggle people through it.

He said he was clearly a very hard working man with no previous convictions.

But he said it was a serious and devious crime and jailed him for four years.





