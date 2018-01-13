African Union nations have demanded an apology from Donald Trump for reportedly using a swear word to describe poor countries.

The US president denies using the term - but a group of 54 African ambassadors to the UN says it's "extremely appalled" by it.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The group said it was "concerned at the continuing and growing trend from the US administration toward Africa and people of African descent to denigrate the continent and people of colour".

It said it was "extremely appalled at, and strongly condemns the outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks by the president of the United States of America as widely reported by the media" - and that it wants a "retraction and an apology".

But they also thanked those Americans "from all walks of life who have condemned the remarks".

The resolution was passed unanimously after four hours of discussions.

There have been marches against Mr Trump by the Haitian community in Miami.

One woman said: "We are here to tell President Trump Haiti is not what he called it.

"Haiti is a proud nation, Haiti's the first black republic who broke the chain of slavery".