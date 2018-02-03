An Irish Aid agency working in Syria, is concerned a fresh escalation of the conflict could be on the cards.

It's after a Russian military pilot was reportedly killed after his fighter jet was shot down.

It happened in a rebel-held area near Idlib in the north of the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the pilot was alive when he landed - but was killed after resisting capture by militants.

GOAL's Regional Security Advisor for the Middle East, Derek O Rourke, says it's a worrying development: