An airline, which mistakenly sold business-class tickets at a huge discount, says it'll honour them.

Cathay Pacific customers paid around US$675 (€594) for a return flight from Vietnam to New York in August, for a fare that usually costs US$16,000 (€14,092).

The company said: "Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise 'special' on New Year's Day.

"Yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued."

In a tweet it used the hashtag '#lessonlearnt'.

Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!

.#promisemadepromisekept #lessonlearnt — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) January 2, 2019

People appeared to praise the airline for the decision.

One user wrote on Twitter: "In a world where airlines get a bad rep (and its often justified), its refreshing to see one honor their promises and do the right thing."

Another added: "Well done @cathaypacific - I’m putting more money your way. Cause I like your style".

It's not known how many tickets were sold.