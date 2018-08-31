Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says there needs to be a 'radical shake-up' within the Labour Party.

In an interview on Tipp FM this morning, the Labour TD addressed the recent calls for Brendan Howlin to step aside.

Deputy Kelly said he would be willing to put his name forward if a vacancy arises.

A number of Councillors have already called for a change at the top, while others have spoken out in support of the party leader.

Deputy Kelly, however, agrees it's time for a radical shake up, and says the current leader "needs to consider what is best" for the party.

He observed: "We need to change the direction of the party. We need a different vision. We need far more energy.

"We need to ensure that with that change that we bring people with us, at a scale that will ensure that the party will be in a very good place in years to come.

The Tipperary TD added: "At this moment in time that is not happening - and I am not seeing anything to make it happen."