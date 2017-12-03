An Albino dog in Australia has to wear sunglasses as too much sunlight could kill him.

Sherlock the Schnauzer has to limit his time in sun the as he's at risk of developing fatal skin cancer.

The white dog with blue eyes has to wear sunscreen and sunglasses if he wants to spend time outside.

His eyes hurt in the sun, and he's very sensitive to bright light and glare, so wears sunglasses when out and about, he isn't blind but he has some vision impairment.

Sherlock was abandoned as a pup before being rehomed by Rescued With Love.

He's now raising awareness for special needs and Rescue through his cheeky antics.

Sherlock even has his own Facebook page: