Residents in a Japanese city are being urged not to eat fugu (pufferfish) meat after a potentially toxic batch was sold in error by a local supermarket.

Fugu is considered a delicacy in Japan, and is typically served as sashimi (raw fish) or in a hot pot.

However, the meat requires careful preparation to remove toxic parts of the fish, such as the liver.

AFP reports that five packages of the meat without the liver removed were sold in the central city of Gamagori.

It prompted officials to broadcast a warning to residents on the city's loudspeakers.

Local official Koji Takayanagi said: "We are calling for residents to avoid eating fugu, using Gamagori city's emergency wireless system.

"Three packages will be retrieved today, but we still don't know where the remaining two are."

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reports that the supermarket in question has apologised for the error, insisting it will not sell the fish again.

Certain parts of pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin - which can lead to paralysis and potentially death if consumed.

Several deaths are reported most years in Japan - although the number has dropped dramatically in recent decades - while dozens of other unlucky diners suffer from non-fatal symptoms.

Chefs in Japan require years of training and a special licence if they plan to prepare & serve fugu.