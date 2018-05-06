Sir Alex Ferguson's recovering in intensive care this morning after having emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Manchester United say the operation on their 76-year-old former manager went "very well".

Britain's most successful manager ever is recovering at Salford Royal Hospital.

"We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery," a club statement said.

Sir Alex's son Darren Ferguson, who is manager of Doncaster Rovers, missed his team's match against Wigan on Saturday due to "family reasons".

A statement from the League One club said: "Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."

Many of his former players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney have sent their best wishes - David Beckham's told his old boss to "keep fighting".

Among his honours in more than 26 years in charge of United - Sir Alex won 13 league titles and the Champions League twice - after a successful spell at Aberdeen.

A host of football clubs also voiced support for Sir Alex including United's rivals Manchester City and Aberdeen, where he managed for eight years.

Liverpool FC hailed Sir Alex as a "great rival but also a great friend" and it hoped for his "full recovery".

He began his playing career with Scottish club Queen's Park before having spells with St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Rangers, Falkirk and Ayr United.

Ferguson retired from a glittering management career in 2013 - which included 13 Premier League titles and two European Cups.