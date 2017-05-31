Enda Kenny says he has no regrets about his time as Taoiseach - as he took Leaders' Questions for the final time.

Today's the final time that Kenny is presiding as Taoiseach, ahead of the election of a new Fine Gael leader on Friday.

His final appearance at Leaders Questions today had an odd symmetry - as he was questioned about the government's handling of the country's banks, just as he was as he first came to power.

He was questioned about the proposed sale of 25% of the State's shares in AIB, with complaints that the proceeds should be used on major new projects and not go towards repaying the national debt.

But Kenny was also thrown a softball question in his final appearance - being asked if he had any regrets for his six years in charge. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kenny said he had none...

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: