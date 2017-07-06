Volvo has announced that all its cars will be electric or hybrid by 2019.

The motor manufacturer says it's going to move away from the internal combustion engine.

It comes as recent figures show that we're seeing an uptake in people opting for environmentally friendly cars - with 17 and a half thousand hybrids and 2,200 electric cars on our roads.

Sales are already up on last year, 559 electric cars registered so far compared to 454 in the whole of 2016, while over 1,300 more hybrids have already been registered this year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says they're the way of the future and we need to look at increasing our incentives similar to what they've done in Norway by offering free tolls, parking and use of bus lanes.

It's also warning we need overcome people's range anxiety and make sure that there are enough charging points across the country so people aren't worried about running out of power.

There are also suggestions the motor industry can help by offering swaps if people aren't happy.

Nicole Gernon reports: