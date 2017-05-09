Everyone's favourite European (Australia is in Europe right?) wide competition kicks off tonight with the first semi-final. We know you have hundreds of questions about Ireland's chances, what acts are worth looking out for and who are this years cringe inducing hots? Well, look no further, we've got you covered.

Where is the event being held?

This years Eurovision is being held in Kiev. Over 20,000 fans are expected to travel to the Ukranian capital for the competition, which takes place over three days this week. The organisers of this years years event have, as always, promised a party with fan zones, DJs and street parties popping up around the city.

What time does it start?

The competition kicks off at 8pm Irish time on Tuesday night. The second semi-final taking place at the same time on Thursday, as does the final on Saturday.

The best place to watch the show is up for discussion. You can either follow proceedings with Marty Whelan on RTE2 or with Graham Norton on BBC2.

How does the competition work?

As has been custom since 2004, semi-finals will take place on Tuesday and Thursday this week, followed by the final on Saturday night.

"The Big Five" - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK as well as host country Ukraine will all automatically get into the final. The other thirty six counties will battle it out for one of ten spots in Saturday nights final.

Two countries that are usually in the line-up won't be competing this year. Bosnia and Herzegovina were forced to pull out of the competition for financial reasons, while Russia was banned from entering by the Ukraine.

Who is Ireland's Entrant?

This year's entrant is Galway man Brendan Murray.

Born in 1996 (the last year Ireland won the contest), Brendan was a member of Irish boyband HomeTown who reached number one in Ireland with their first two singles Where I Belong and Cry For Help.

He'll take to the stage in Kiev on Thursday night with his song Dying to Try.

Who's hosting this years competition?

Oleksandr Skichko

Oleksandr was a semi-finalist on Ukraine’s Got Talent where, according to the Eurovision website, he won the hearts of millions of Ukrainians with his parody act.

Volodymyr Ostapchuk

Volodymyr voiced the character of Hans in the Ukrainian version of Disney’s animation Frozen as well as hosting a number of Unkranian daily television programmes.

Timur Miroshnychenko

Timur Miroshnychenko is a life long fan of the Eurovision Song Contest and hosted numerous Ukrainian national selections, and both editions of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest which took place in Kiev in 2009 and 2013.

What countries are worth looking out for?

Italy

Italy is this years favourite. Tenor Francesco Gabbani's operatic ballad about society and technology, combined with his award winning moustache and background dancers dressed as apes has been a hit with Eurovision fans so far and has over 110 million views on YouTube.

Sweeden

No matter how good Sweeden are, we don't want them to win! If their entrant Robin Bengtsson wins with his song I Can't Go On Sweeden will tie with Ireland as the county which has won the completion the most times.

Croatia

Although they may not be favourites, Croatio seem to have a great plan - throw every Eurovision performance ever into one performance. Jacques Houdek's My Friend includes a string quartet, pyrotechnics, crazy backing dancers and strobe lighting.

Romania

Following a year out in 2016, Romania makes its return to the competition this year. Llinca feat. Alex Florea have been hugely popular so far for one reason and one reason only - THEY YODEL!

What are the semifinal line-ups?

Tuesday

Albania - Lintita with World Armenia - Artsvik with Fly With Me Australia - Isaiah with Don't Come Easy Azerbaijan - Dihaj with Skeletons Belgium - Blanche with City Lights Cyprus - Hovig with Gravity Czech Republic - Martina Barta with My Turn Finland - Notma John with Blackbird Georgia - Tamara Gachechiladze with Keep The Faith Greece - Demy with This Is Love Iceland - Svala with Paper Latvia - Triana Park with Line Moldova - Sunstroke Project with Hey Mamma Montenegro - Slavko Kalezic with Space Poland - Kasia Mos with Flashlight Portugal - Salvador Sobral with Amar Pelos Dois Slovenia - Omar Naber with On My Way Sweden - Robin Bengtsson with I Can't Go On

Thursday

Austria - Nathan Trent with Running On Air Belarus - Naviband with Story Of My Life Bulgaria - Kristian Kostov with Beautiful Mess Croatia - Jacques Houdek with My Friend Denmark - Anja with Where I Am Estonia - Koit Toome & Laura with Verona F.Y.R Macedonia - Jana Burceska with Dance Alone Hungary - Joci Papai with Origo Ireland - Brendan Murray with Dying To Try Israel - IMRI with I Feel Alive Lithuania - Fusedmarc with Rain Of Revolution Malta - Claudia Faniello with Breathlessly Norway - JOWST with Grab The Moment Russia - Julia Samoylova with Flame Is Burning San Marino - Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson with Spirit Of The Night Serbia - Tijana Bogicevic with In Too Deep Switzerland - Timebelle with Apollo The Netherlands - OG3NE with Lights And Shadows

What should you do if you don't like the Eurovision?

There's only one answer to that. Watch the best Eurovison song ever created, written by none other than Dermot and Dave.