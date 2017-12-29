An alleged plot to kill former Taoiseach Charles Haughey has been revealed in state papers from 1987 - released today.

They also show that British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher feared the IRA would kill a member of the royal family.

While the Bishop of Derry believed Martin McGuinness personally arranged a meeting with an IRA informer who was shot dead in 1986.

Journalist with the Press Association Ed Carty says the papers also reveal the relationship between Mr Haughey and Mrs Thatcher: