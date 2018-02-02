A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding denies watering down her knowledge of rugby players.

The men, who both play for Ulster, are accused of raping her at Jackson’s home in Belfast in the early hours of June 28th 2016.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

The woman’s cross-examination resumed this morning with the playing of a recording of her second police interview.

In it, she spoke about a brief conversation she had with Paddy Jackson in a taxi on the way back to his house.

She said the taxi was due to pick up another fare but took them and two other girls after Jackson told the driver who he was.

She said she told the Ireland and Ulster rugby player she’d met him before in a pub she was working in Belfast city, but that he probably didn't remember.

At the party, she said she took a dislike to Blane McIlroy, the third accused man from Royal Lodge Road who denies one count of exposure.

She said he had two girls on his lap at one point and was taking photos.

A text from her friend before she went to the police advising her to pretend she didn’t know the men were rugby players was also read out, and she was asked if she had watered down her following of the sport or knowledge of rugby players.

She denied that was the case.