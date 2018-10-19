Just under 10,000 people aged 75 or older were on trolleys in emergency departments for longer than 24 hours in the first eight months of the year.

The figures released to Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly, show an increase of more than 650 on 2017.

Deputy Donnelly has said the figures "represent a serious indictment of Fine Gael's management of the public hospital system in this country".

He also said he expects the total number for this year to exceed 14,000 for the coming winter.

"Best practice says the total patient time spent in emergency departments should be six hours or less.

"In spite of this, already this year, 10,000 women and men aged over 75 have not been on trolleys for six hours or less - but for more than 24 hours.

"The winter crisis, it's fair to say, is now a 10 month of the year emergency."