The HSE says contact has been made with 196 women, or their families, whose cases were part of a Cervical Check audit.

The HSE's Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) says they've been working to respond "to the failings revealed" by the audit.

Cervical Check carried out an audit of women who'd been diagnosed with cervical cancer over the last 10 years.

The audit happened after their cancer was notified to Cervical Check, but not all of these women were told about the audit or - in some cases - the audit found their screening test could have provided a different result and recommended earlier follow-up.

The SIMT says a total of 209 cases have been identified where the audit showed their test could have provided a different result.

One additional woman was also identified as requiring follow-up - bringing the total to 210.

Of these, 196 have now been contacted.

The HSE says: "Most women have at this stage been contacted and meetings either held or arranged to discuss the audit and the response.

"As some women are out of the country or not contactable, this record of contacts will be updated after Tuesday May 9th."

The HSE has also published an advice sheet for those affected.

The Cervical Check helpline can be contacted on 1800-45-45-55