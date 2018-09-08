Nearly 3,000 children and young adults are waiting for a mental health appointment.

That's according to HSE figures obtained by Fianna Fáil.

They show there are 2,691 children and young adults waiting for the HSE to provide them with an appointment - including 386 waiting longer than 12 months.

The party's spokesperson on mental health, James Browne said: "Waiting times and lists are getting longer and there are major service gaps in certain parts of the county, such as Cork and Kerry.

Source: HSE

"Telling GPs to refer children and young adults to Emergency Departments is wholly inappropriate.

"In all too many EDs, there is no access to CAMHS professionals, and it is not fair on the patients and their families."

"This is simply not acceptable at a time when everyone is talking, quite rightly, about the need for all people to talk openly and honestly about their mental health."