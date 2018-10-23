Almost €6m is to be given to the Irish community in Britain.

This is to be done through the Department of Foreign Affairs's Emigrant Support Programme (ESP).

Since its inception in 2004, the programme has given over €158m to 530 organisations in 34 countries.

This latest announcement will see the money provided to 108 organisations in the UK.

Minister of State for the Diaspora, Ciarán Cannon, announced the details during a visit to London today.

Grants have been made to Irish cultural and sporting organisations - as well as business networks.

While this year, for the first time, dedicated funding has also provided to collaborative projects.