Amanda Byram is leaving Dancing With the Stars Ireland.

The TV host has confirmed she'll not to return for the third season of the show.

She said: "It's with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won't be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland.

"Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year".

Season three will begin in January 2019 with Nicky Byrne as host, along with a new co-presenter.

RTÉ says details will be announced in the coming months.