Amanda Byram Leaves Dancing With the Stars
Amanda Byram is leaving Dancing With the Stars Ireland.
The TV host has confirmed she'll not to return for the third season of the show.
She said: "It's with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won't be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland.
"Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year".
Season three will begin in January 2019 with Nicky Byrne as host, along with a new co-presenter.
RTÉ says details will be announced in the coming months.