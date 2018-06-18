Amazon says it will create 1,000 jobs for Dublin over the next two years.

The online retail giant is opening a new HQ for its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, on Burlington Road.

The new jobs will be based across the new office and three existing sites in Dublin.

The company says it will be recruiting across a range of roles - including big data specialists, software and network engineers.

Amazon Web Services Country Leader for Ireland, Mike Beary, says recruitment is already underway.

He said: "In addition to opening our new headquarters building in Dublin today, we're excited to announce that we're going to be adding 1,000 new highly skilled technology jobs for Amazon and Amazon Web Services.

"Already we've about 200 jobs posted on our website, and more will be posted there over the next several weeks and months."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opening the new Shannon Building for Amazon in Dublin. The company has committed to creating 1,000 new jobs over the next 2 years pic.twitter.com/kLG9QeUPQ7 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 18, 2018

Opening the new office, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "These are well paid, high quality jobs, in four locations across Dublin, meaning this announcement will bring tangible benefits right across the city.

"The creation of these new jobs and the company's commitment to investing in research and innovation here is fundamental to maintaining Ireland's reputation as tech hub for Europe."

Amazon already employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland.