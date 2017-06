An American college student, who was released from detention in North Korea in a coma last week, has died.

Otto Warmbier's parents say the "awful torturous mistreatment" of their son ensured that "no other outcome was possible".

The 22-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour in North Korea after he confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

He was held for more than 17 months.