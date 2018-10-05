Actress Amy Schumer is among 300 people who've been arrested in Washington during a protest over Brett Kavanaugh.

Thousands of women turned out to protest his nomination as a Supreme Court judge yesterday.

Footage showed Schumer being lined up by police along with a number of other demonstrators who shouted and waved signs inside the atrium of the Hart Senate Office building on Thursday.

Cop in the Hart Building asks if you want to be arrested...



Amy Schumer: Yes. pic.twitter.com/B0VYPWTZPf — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 4, 2018

Senators are due vote on whether Judge Kavanaugh should join the US Supreme Court today, paving the way for a full vote tomorrow.

Brett Kavanaugh denies historical sexual assault allegations and it's reported an FBI investigation suggests "no hint of misconduct".





MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018





Model Emily Ratajkowski also says she was arrested during the protest:

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018



