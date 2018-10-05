Senators are due to vote on his Supreme Court nomination today

Actress Amy Schumer is among 300 people who've been arrested in Washington during a protest over Brett Kavanaugh.

Thousands of women turned out to protest his nomination as a Supreme Court judge yesterday.

Footage showed Schumer being lined up by police along with a number of other demonstrators who shouted and waved signs inside the atrium of the Hart Senate Office building on Thursday.

 

Senators are due vote on whether Judge Kavanaugh should join the US Supreme Court today, paving the way for a full vote tomorrow.

Brett Kavanaugh denies historical sexual assault allegations and it's reported an FBI investigation suggests "no hint of misconduct".



Model Emily Ratajkowski also says she was arrested during the protest:


 