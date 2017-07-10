There Were No Injuries

A empty bus has crashed into traffic lights outside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport.

The runaway Bus Eireann bus rolled down a ramp and hit the lights at around 7.30 this morning.


No one was injured in the incident and Bus Eireann is investigating.

Dublin Airport officials confirmed it rolled down a ramp across the entrance to the T2 carpark before coming to a halt on a grass embankment.

The road into the Terminal 2 Carpark was closed for a short time and traffic has been managed by Airport Police and Gardai.


 

 