A empty bus has crashed into traffic lights outside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport.

The runaway Bus Eireann bus rolled down a ramp and hit the lights at around 7.30 this morning.

Road to T2 car park @DublinAirport will be closed for next 20 mins to facilitate removal of bus involved in accident earlier, no injuries. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 10, 2017





No one was injured in the incident and Bus Eireann is investigating.

Dublin Airport officials confirmed it rolled down a ramp across the entrance to the T2 carpark before coming to a halt on a grass embankment.

The road into the Terminal 2 Carpark was closed for a short time and traffic has been managed by Airport Police and Gardai.

Please follow directions from @DublinAirport Police & @GardaTraffic while road to T2 car park is closed for next 20 mins. @aaroadwatch — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 10, 2017



