An Irish Night Out Is One Of The Most Expensive In Europe
We've got some bad news ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
It turns out Ireland is the third most expensive country in the EU for a night out.
New stats show a typical night for an average couple in Ireland costs around €180.
So what makes up this figure?
Well, according to One Big Switch dinner at a mid-range restaurant will set you back €60, a baby sitter for the night will cost around €53, €30 will be spent on drinks while the rest of your change will be spent transport and a chipper.
That money could get you a return ticket to Berlin this weekend, 4 month gym membership or 2 tickets to Ireland’s game against New Zealand next month.
The only EU countries to lose to Ireland were the Netherlands (€220) and Denmark (€202).
The analysis was sparked by a dispute between One Big Switch staff.
Do you agree with this? Where does your money go on a night out?