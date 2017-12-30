Someone is €38.9 million richer this morning

An Irish Euromillions player is waking up 38.9 million euro richer, after scooping last night's jackpot.

It's the 6th highest amount won by an Irish person in the draw.

The winning numbers are 4, 8, 22, 23 and 48 - the lucky stars are 1 and 12.

National Lottery spokesperson is Miriam Donohoe: