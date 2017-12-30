An Irish Euromillions player is waking up 38.9 million euro richer, after scooping last night's jackpot.

It's the 6th highest amount won by an Irish person in the draw.

The winning numbers are 4, 8, 22, 23 and 48 - the lucky stars are 1 and 12.

National Lottery spokesperson is Miriam Donohoe:

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! It may be cold outside but it's about to get a whole lot warmer for a lucky player as one ticket sold in Ireland has won tonight's €38,906,715 #EuroMillions Jackpot. 🎆😀🎉 Players can check their numbers here: https://t.co/dSvMTexhQ4 pic.twitter.com/JdVdhVxaw1 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 29, 2017



