An Post is denying they need to cut two thousand jobs to survive.

The Irish Times is reporting today that the company needs 500 job losses a year over four years.

The paper says the numbers were outlined in a confidential briefing to Cabinet just days before An Post announced a 50 million euro investment in their network.

This morning An Post confirmed the number of 2000 redundancies is from a strategic review in March 2017.

The statement from the company says the company has achieved a major turnaround since then and is performing well ahead of plan and does not anticipate job reductions of this magnitude.

Commenting on 2017 results, An Post CEO David McRedmond said:

“An Post has achieved a substantial turnaround of its business to move back into growth and profit. With the restructuring into two core businesses, the reinvigoration of management, the collaboration with the staff and Unions, especially the CWU, and the backing of Government, the future is bright. An Post is the enabler of e-commerce, and will play an increasingly important role partnering the digital economy.”