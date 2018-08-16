If you've ever sent an angry email that you regret, a new tool could help spare your blushes and save your reputation.

Angry Box lets you email an address instead of your intended target and you'll get a response with tips on how to deal with anger.

A follow up message will then ask if you want to send, delete or rewrite the original email.

Irish digital company Connector created the service after figures from the British Association of Anger Management revealed that 65 per cent of workers have experienced office rage and 45 per cent regularly lose their temper at work.