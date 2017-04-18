There have been angry exchanges at the ASTI conference in Co. Kerry where teachers are debating a motion on pay.



The three teachers unions are in agreement on the need for equal pay for equal work, but the ASTI is alone outside the Lansdowne Road Agreement.



That means theyve not received recent incremental payments, or those for supervision and substitution.



Richard Terry from Fermoy was reprimanded for speaking too long, when he said the ASTI is not working on behalf of Lower Paid Teachers;





Angry exchanges at #ASTI17 as one member tries to speak past 3 min limit while arguing that union has failed members @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/AQxiy6JQyT — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 18, 2017

The Union was also compared to North Korea by Waterford teacher, Fintan O'Mahony;