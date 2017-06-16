There have been angry scenes in Britain tonight as tensions continue to rise over the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

A protest march took place through central London in support of victims and survivors.

It's now believed around 70 people may have died in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Police say the current confirmed number is 30 - but that's expected to rise.

Earlier, police and protestors clashed, when demonstrators stormed the council headquarters at Kensington Town Hall.

These people say they're looking for answers.

In London, angry protests are taking place at Kensington town hall over how & why the #GrenfellTower fire took place https://t.co/zc4YKvZJoQ pic.twitter.com/TnGFBWM6TK — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2017

Anger is growing in the local community surrounding #GrenfellTower. The residents have their say, here pic.twitter.com/IhMsB6H7KG — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 16, 2017



Anger spreads across London over Grenfell Tower fire as Theresa May is called ‘coward’ https://t.co/9ideTGU5yz — Metro (@MetroUK) June 16, 2017

In a separate turn of events a man's been jailed after admitting posting pictures of a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire on social media.

Omega Mwaikambo was arrested after he shared images of what appeared to be a partially-covered body.

The 43 year-old from Notting Hill in west London has been sentenced to three months behind bars.