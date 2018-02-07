The National Animal Rights Association says the culling of deer in Dublin's Phoenix Park is a money making scheme.

It's been revealed that over 200 deer were shot by a sniper over the past two years and the carcases sold to a meat supplier for almost €20,000.

The Office of Public workssays culls need to be carried out to avoid an over abundant deer population which can result in more car accidents and an increase in the spread of disease.

But NARA spokesperson Laura Broxson says there are other options: